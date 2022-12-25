AITA announces Indian team for Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off tie against Denmark

Today at 10:40 AM
The Indian tennis team is scheduled to begin their Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off on February 3, in an away tie against Denmark, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Saturday announced a five-member squad. The tie marks return of Yuki Bhambri, who is coming back after a long injury layoff.
Sasikumar Mukund, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri were picked for the tie while Sumit Nagal was named as the reserve in the team. On the other hand, Rohit Rajpal will be the non-playing captain of the side. The AITA clarified that the players were picked on the basis of their availability and form.
The team was named after a virtual selection committee meeting under the chairmanship of Nandan Bal. India had last year defeated Denmark 4-0 in the Davis Cup 2022 World Group I play-off tie at the Delhi Gymkhana Club here in March. But in the next tie, Norway beat India 1-3 in an away tie.
