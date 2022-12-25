AITA announces Indian team for Davis Cup World Group 1 play-off tie against Denmark

Sasikumar Mukund, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri were picked for the tie while Sumit Nagal was named as the reserve in the team. On the other hand, Rohit Rajpal will be the non-playing captain of the side. The AITA clarified that the players were picked on the basis of their availability and form.