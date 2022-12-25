Tata Open Maharashtra | Tournament to witness spectators, ticket sale to start from 26th December

The tickets will be available on Zoonga.com from December 26. “We are delighted to welcome the fans back to the stadium. We had allowed some restricted public entry for the last few days of the competition last year by taking necessary safety precautions but this year the stadium is fully open for the fans. This is a celebration year and I hope fans will come in numbTournameers to cheer for their favorite stars and will make this edition even more special,” said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra and Chairman of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.