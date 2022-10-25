Karman Kaur Thandi wins ITF Saguenay, becomes top-ranked India player

Today at 4:33 PM
Karman Kaur Thandi, a tennis player from India, defeated local favourite Katherine Sebov by scores of 3-6, 6-4, and 6-3 on Sunday to win the ITF Saguenay championship.
In the first set of the championship match, Thandi, 24, didn't seem to be at her best and ultimately lost 3-6. However, the Indian came back well after falling behind by a set and a break point to win the following two sets 6-4, 6-3, and claim the $60,000 ITF World Tennis Tour Event.
At the Saguenay Indoor Tennis Club, Karman Kaur Thandi served nine aces and converted four of her eight break points during a match that lasted more than two hours. She had previously won all four of her matches in the competition in straight sets, including a victory in the Round of 32 over American Robin Anderson, the second-seeded player.
Thandi, who earlier this year won the ITF competition in Gurugram, India, has now won two championships in 2022. In the most recent WTA rankings, Karman Kaur Thandi rose to number 217 thanks to her victory over Sebov. She currently has the top Indian ranking in women's singles tennis.
