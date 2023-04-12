Billie Jean King Cup | Ankita Raina leads India to a 2-1 victory against Thailand
(Twitter/Ankita Raina)
Ankita Raina, an experienced player, won the second singles match, and she later teamed up with Rutuja Bhosale to win the crucial doubles match, helping India defeat Thailand 2-1 on Tuesday in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I match.
India trailed 0-1 in the Pool A encounter after Bhosale's loss against Luksika Kumkhum in the opening set, 2-6 1-6. Raina had the responsibility of bringing India back, and she did not let everyone down by winning the second singles match 5-7 6-1 6-3 over Peangtarn Plipuech to even the score at 1-1.
In the pivotal doubles match, Raina and Bhosale overcame a deficit to defeat Kumkhum and Plipuech of Thailand 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. The Indians did not look back and easily ended the match after breaking their adversaries in the first game of the second set. On Wednesday, India will face the host nation, Uzbekistan.
Winning start to our campaign @BJKCup 🇮🇳#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dHUTgEyurm— Ankita Raina (@ankita_champ) April 11, 2023