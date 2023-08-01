Digvijay Pratap Singh named in Davis Cup squad for Morocco tie
(Twitter/ Indian Tennis Daily)
The All-India Tennis Association on Monday named a six-member squad for the next Davis Cup World Group II match against Morocco to be played in Lucknow. Digvijay Pratap Singh was the only new inclusion, spearheaded by Sumit Nagal, and veteran Rohan Bopanna, who will be playing his final tie.
For the match scheduled for September 16 and 17, Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Yuki Bhambari, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Rohan Bopanna were also chosen. It will be Bopanna's final Davis Cup match since the best doubles player in the nation announced last month that his Davis Cup career is coming to an end.
The non-playing captain continues to be Rohit Rajpal. The players were picked, according to the AITA, following "careful consideration of various factors, including players' rankings, availability, performance, and current form."
Saketh Myneni, Manas Dehamne, Manish Sureshkumar, Karan Singh, and Yuvan Nandal, according to the federation, will practise alongside the first team. After losing 2-3 against Denmark in the World Group Play-Off earlier this year, the Indian team was demoted to World Group II.