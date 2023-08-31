More Options

US Open 2023 | Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in men's doubles second round

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the second round of the US Open with a straight-set win over Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic here.

Bopanna and Ebden, who are seeded sixth, brushed aside the Australian duo 6-4 6-2 in less than an hour (55 minutes) to win their first-round match comfortably on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Bopanna and 35-year-old Ebden converted three of their five break points while giving no break opportunity to their rivals.

The two had a first serve percentage of 72 per cent. The Indo-Australian pair, which reached the Wimbledon semifinals, earned the first break in game nine to go up 5-4. In the second set, the two took advantage of an early break to rapidly go to 5-2 before tying the match.

Bopanna, who finished second at the US Open in 2010, and Ebden will play the winner of the first-round match between Aleksandar Kovacevic of the USA and Nicolas Moreno De Alboran and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Roman Safiullin of Russia.

