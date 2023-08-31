US Open 2023 | Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in men's doubles second round
(AITA)
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the second round of the US Open with a straight-set win over Christopher O’Connell and Aleksandar Vukic here.
Bopanna and Ebden, who are seeded sixth, brushed aside the Australian duo 6-4 6-2 in less than an hour (55 minutes) to win their first-round match comfortably on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Bopanna and 35-year-old Ebden converted three of their five break points while giving no break opportunity to their rivals.
The two had a first serve percentage of 72 per cent. The Indo-Australian pair, which reached the Wimbledon semifinals, earned the first break in game nine to go up 5-4. In the second set, the two took advantage of an early break to rapidly go to 5-2 before tying the match.
Bopanna, who finished second at the US Open in 2010, and Ebden will play the winner of the first-round match between Aleksandar Kovacevic of the USA and Nicolas Moreno De Alboran and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan and Roman Safiullin of Russia.