Davis Cup | Sumit Nagal leads India's fightback against Denmark, tie locked at 1-1

Yuki Bhambri, a former player in the top 100 of the ATP Rankings, was defeated 6-2, 6-2 by world No. 9 Holger Rune in the opening match, which put the Indian tennis team at a disadvantage over the hosts Denmark.

Holger Rune, who defeated tennis legend Novak Djokovic to win the Paris Masters in November, outplayed Bhambri on the indoor hard courts at the Royal Stage Stadium. The Indian tennis player had brief moments of success but lost the match in 58 minutes after being broken twice in each set.

Sumit Nagal had the worst possible start in the second match against August Holmgren, who is ranked 484 in the world, as he was broken in the first game without recording a point.

From that point on, the Indian tennis player played lengthier rallies and caused a few unforced errors from his Danish opponent. Nagal lost the first set after failing to convert on any of his six breakpoint chances.

In the second set, Sumit Nagal made a fantastic comeback by breaking his opponent in games four and six. Then Nagal held on to all of his serves to force a decider.

Both players struggled mightily to break early in the third set, but Sumit Nagal, who was injured for a significant portion of the 2022 season, appeared fitter than the other tennis player. The Indians won the match in two hours and 27 minutes after hitting the critical break point in the fifth game.

In the doubles match on Saturday, Christian Sigsgaard and Johannes Ingildsen will go up against Indian veterans Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri.

In the reverse singles rubbers, Sumit Nagal and Yuki Bhambri will take on Holger Rune and August Holmgren, respectively. To remain in the Davis Cup 2023 World Group I stage, the Indian tennis team must win the match. They will enter Group II for the first time if they lose.