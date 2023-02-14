Sumit Nagal gets wild card entry for Bengaluru Open

“We are delighted to give Nagal the first wild card of the fifth DafaNews Bengaluru Open. He is an excellent player and has won his maiden ATP Challenger title here. We are committed to providing our Indian players a world-class platform to rub shoulders with the best names from the tennis world through this tournament. Nagal is one of those players who have performed well here and carried that momentum to do well in their careers. I’m confident that he will make the most of this opportunity and produce a good show,” said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director of Bengaluru Open and Joint Secretary of KSLTA.