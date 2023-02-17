Chennai Open 2023 | Sumit Nagal makes it to singles quarters
(Twitter)
India's Sumit Nagal advanced to the quarters of Chennai Open ATP Challenger tournament on Thursday with a three-set win over lucky loser Jason Jung. In doubles, the top-seeded duo Sriram Balaji/ Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan also won to move into the semi-finals as did the pairing of Arjun and Jay Clarke.
Nagal started slowly against Jung, who had lost in the final round of the qualifiers before stepping in as a replacement in the main draw. After losing the first set, the 25-year-old stormed back to win 12 of the next 14 games and complete the 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win in one hour and 57 minutes.
Nagal will next face Britain's Jay Clarke, who upset the No 8 seed Dimitar Kuzmanov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a two-hour, 34-minute marathon. Friday’s singles quarter-finals will also feature an all-Australian clash with second seed James Duckworth taking on Wimbledon men's doubles champion Max Purcell.
31-year-old Duckworth put an end to the run of 19-year-old Serb Hamad Medjedovic to win 6-2, 7-6 while 24-year-old Purcell defeated Czech qualifier Petr Nouza 7-5, 6-3. In doubles, the local favourites Balaji/ Nedunchezhiyan came through to win the all-Indian quarter-final showdown over Nagal/ Sasikumar Mukund 7-6, 6-0 in one hour and 14 minutes and move into the semi-finals where they will meet Sebastian Ofner/ Nino Serdarusic, who overcame Ryan Peniston/ Dalibor Svrcina 6-1, 6-7, 10-4.
India’s Arjun Kadhe and British partner Jay Clarke also advanced to the last four with a 1-6, 7-6, 10-8 upset win over third seeds JiSung Nam/ MinKyu. They will meet Nouza and fellow Czech Andrew Paulson, who defeated the Italian duo Luca Nardi/ Francesco Maestrelli 6-3, 6-4. Friday will see the completion of all singles quarter-finals and doubles semi-final matches.
The Chennai Open ATP Challenger is being organized by the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) and entry for spectators is free throughout the entire week.