2023 Chennai Open | Arjun Kadhe wins doubles title, Sumit Nagal bows out in singles semis

With the win, Purcell improved to 2-0 lifetime against his 21-year-old compatriot. Purcell, who won the Wimbledon men's doubles title in July partnering Matthew Ebden, will be gunning for his third ATP Challenger crown on Sunday after Gimcheon in 2016 and Nur-Sultan in 2021. Sunday's clash will be the first professional meeting between Purcell and De Alboran. With his run to the final, De Alboran, ranked No 219 in the world, will break into the top 200 of the world rankings for the first time in his career.