Bengaluru Open 2023 | Seven Indians in fray as qualifiers begin on Sunday

Tseng will open his campaign against Ferreira Silva of Portugal on February 20 while the 19-year-old Leo Borg, currently World No 511 will be seen in action against Taipei’s World No 200 Yu Hsiou Hsu. Leo had entered the Round of 32 in the Chennai Open last week where he lost to Serbia’s 19-year-old Hamad Medjedovic, a pupil of 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic. Medjedovic too will be seen in action on Day 1 of the Bengaluru Open, facing a Qualifier.