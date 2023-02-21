Bengaluru Open 2023 | Prajnesh Gunneswaran enters the main draw

Top-seeded Meanwhile, Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei and Marc Polmans of Australia advanced to the round of 16 on Monday with convincing victories. When world No. 284 Marc Polmans of Australia overcame sixth-seeded Francesco Maestrelli of Italy 6-1, 6-2, Tseng easily dispatched of Portugal's Frederico Silva in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. In the meanwhile, Miljan Zekic of Serbia was defeated by fifth seed Luca Nardi of Italy 6-4, 6-4 to proceed to the next round.