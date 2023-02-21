Bengaluru Open 2023 | Prajnesh Gunneswaran enters the main draw
(Twitter)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated Carlos Sanchez Jover of Spain 6-4, 6-3 on Monday at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) Stadium to advance to the main draw of the Bengaluru Open 2023. Gunneswaran, who is ranked 321 in the world, overcame Benjamin Lock in his opening qualifier.
In the round of 32 on Tuesday, world No. 255 Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia will face 2018 Bengaluru Open winner Prajnesh Gunneswaran. Sumit Nagal, who recently advanced to the semifinals of the Chennai Open and challenged world No. 9 Holger Rune in the Davis Cup, will take on Vietnamese player Ly Hoang Nam in the opening round of the ATP Challenger competition.
The third tennis player from India, SD Prajwal Dev, will face Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei in the main draw. Jason Jung overcame Mukund Sasikumar in the second round of qualifiers 7-5, 6-4.
Top-seeded Meanwhile, Chun-Hsin Tseng of Chinese Taipei and Marc Polmans of Australia advanced to the round of 16 on Monday with convincing victories. When world No. 284 Marc Polmans of Australia overcame sixth-seeded Francesco Maestrelli of Italy 6-1, 6-2, Tseng easily dispatched of Portugal's Frederico Silva in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. In the meanwhile, Miljan Zekic of Serbia was defeated by fifth seed Luca Nardi of Italy 6-4, 6-4 to proceed to the next round.
The KSLTA Stadium's hard courts are hosting the Bangalore Open 2023, which will end on February 26. With 10 players scheduled to participate starting on Tuesday, India will have a significant representation in doubles.