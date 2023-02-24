Bengaluru Open 2023 | India’s Anirudh-Prashanth storm into in doubles final

The prestigious ATP Challenger event is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru. In singles quarter-finals, Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia toppled No. 1 seed Chun-Hsin Tseng of Taipei. Medjedovic employed his power-packed serve and ground shots to telling effect to carve a 6-1, 6-2 win over his fancied opponent. The extent of Medjedovic’s dominance was evident from the fact that he managed to effect five breaks in the match.