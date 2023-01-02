India's Vaidehi Chaudhari wins first ITF singles championship

Today at 1:12 PM
Vaidehi Chaudhari won the $15K Gwalior tournament on Sunday, earning her first ITF women's singles championship. The 22-year-old won the title match 7-5, 6-4 over the top seed and her doubles partner Ksenia Laskutova.
In the match, Chaudhari had excellent calm as she came back from being 1-4 down in the first set to make it a straightforward contest. The Gujarati girl leaves the ITF $15K Gwalior tournament with two victories to her credit. She and Laskutova had defeated the unseeded Vaishnavi Adkar and Saumya Vig on Saturday to win the women's doubles title.
I am very happy to win a double crown here”, Vaidehi told the Hindu. “I had lost a few singles and doubles finals earlier. I was confident coming into this tournament and determined to do my best. I am happy with the way I played the final, particularly with my return of serve. At 2-5, I stopped worrying about winning or losing, and tried to play solid on every point. That was the biggest gain from this match. In the second set, when it was going up and down, I managed to stay calm and play strong”, said Vaidehi.
