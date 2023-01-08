Sania Mirza to retire from professional tennis after Dubai Championships, to play Australian Open

In a span of 22 years, she won six Grand Slam titles - three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles. However, her last win on the circuit came in 2021, when she won the Ostrava Open. “I really don’t have the capacity in my mind to emotionally push that much anymore,” Sania Mirza told Curly Tales Middle East in an interview recently. “Priorities change, and now my priority is not to push my body to the limit every single day.”