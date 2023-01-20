Australian Open 2023 | Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina advance to second round in women's doubles

The duo won the first set in less than 25 minutes and held a 4-1 lead in the second until Galfi and Pera won four straight games to even the score at five. To settle the matter and set up a second-round match against Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina, the Indo-Kazakh pair broke Pera's serve, and Danilina subsequently held on to her own.