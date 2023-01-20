Australian Open 2023 | Sania Mirza and Anna Danilina advance to second round in women's doubles

Today at 4:32 PM
Tennis player Sania Mirza from India easily advanced to the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday, her final Grand Slam match. In the women's doubles, Sania and her Kazakh partner defeated Hungary's Dalma Galfi and America's Bernarda Pera 6-2, 7-5, in one hour and fifteen minutes.
The duo won the first set in less than 25 minutes and held a 4-1 lead in the second until Galfi and Pera won four straight games to even the score at five. To settle the matter and set up a second-round match against Alison Van Uytvanck and Anhelina Kalinina, the Indo-Kazakh pair broke Pera's serve, and Danilina subsequently held on to her own.
The 36-year-old Indian, a six-time Major winner (three in doubles and three in mixed doubles), has declared that the Australian Open will be her last and that she will retire following the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships, which begin on February 19.
Ramkumar Ramanathan and the men's doubles team of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni both lost their individual matches and were eliminated in the first round. The Tsitsipas brothers, Stefanos and Petros, defeated Ramkumar and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 6-3 5-7 3-6 after squandering their first-set advantage.
The Australian-German team of Andreas Mies and John Peers defeated wildcard entries Bhambri and Myneni 6-7 7-6 6-3 in a two-and-a-half-hour match. Bhambri and Myneni, who were playing together for the first time at a Grand Slam, held off two match points in the second set to force a tiebreaker.
They continued on to gain a 3-1 lead, but their season was ultimately over due to too many unforced errors.
