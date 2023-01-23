Australian Open 2023 | Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna enter quarters of mixed doubles event

The Indian pair looked in fine form and were regular at breaking their opponents' serve. The key moment in the match was when Bopanna and Mirza broke their serve in the first set with the scores locked at 3-3. They went on to win the set 6-4.

Come the second set, things started getting a little tough with scores tied at 6-6, but the duo held their nerve in the tie-breaker. It required the veteran team to dig deep, to be able to seal the victory eventually with the score reading 6-4, 7-6 (11-9).

Now, Mirza and Bopanna will face the Latvian and Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez. Ostapenko will also feature in the women's singles quarters against Elena Rybakina.

Meanwhile, this is the penultimate tournament for Mirza. Earlier, she had exited from the women's doubles in the second round along with her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina. The 36-year-old will take part in the WTA Dubai Championships, in February, which will be her last tournament.