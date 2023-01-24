Australian Open 2023 | Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna in mixed doubles semis

Today at 3:35 PM
After obtaining a walkover from the Latvian-Spanish team of Jelena Ostapenko & David Vega Hernandez in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the top Indian duo of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals on Tuesday. This is Sania's penultimate tournament.
The Rio Olympic semifinalists overcame Makoto Ninomiya of Japan and Ariel Behar of Uruguay 6-4, 7-6(11-9) on Monday to go to the quarterfinals against Ostapenko and Hernandez. In the first round, the Indian team defeated Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and Luke Saville.
Sania, a six-time Grand Slam winner, is competing in her last major tournament before her retirement from tennis on February 19 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, a WTA 1000 competition.
Sania has won six major doubles championships, three in women's doubles and six in mixed doubles. Her first victory came in 2009 when she teamed up with Mahesh Bhupathi to win the Australian Open mixed doubles championship. Meanwhile, she had exited the women's doubles competition with her Kazakh partner in the second round.
Lets just say we're moving on 💪🏽🇮🇳 @MirzaSania #AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/NIfu9PNKN0— Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) January 24, 2023
