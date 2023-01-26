WATCH | Rohan Bopanna's daughter and Sania Mirza's son celebrate their mixed doubles semis victory

Today at 3:50 PM
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna were seen hugging their kids after reaching the Australian Open finals on Wednesday in a touching video posted on social media.
The video that was uploaded showed Rohan Bopanna picking up his daughter Tridha after securing their spot in the mixed doubles final and Sania Mirza enjoying her victory with her son Izhaan Mirza. Moments after Sania's triumph, her son Izhaan runs up to her and she picks him up in her arms. The mother and son experienced a sweet moment.
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna advanced to the mixed doubles final in the final Grand Slam of their careers by defeating the third-seeded team of England's Neal Skupski and the United States' Desirae Krawczyk. 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), (10-6). (10-6).
In their last match, Sania-Bopanna will compete in their first-ever Grand Slam final. Most notably, the pair competed in the semifinals of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.
Mirza has won two titles in the Australian Open, taking first place in the mixed doubles competition with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009 and second place in the women's doubles competition with Martina Hingis in 2016. While Timea Babos and Bopanna made it to the mixed doubles final in 2018, Bopanna has never triumphed in Melbourne.
In the second semifinal, Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani of Brazil and Olivia Gadecki and Marc Polmans of Australia will compete for the title.
