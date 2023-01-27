Twitter bids emotional farewell to Sania Mirza after loss at Australian Open mixed doubles final
Today at 10:27 AM
(Twitter)
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final on Friday. This was also Mirza's last Grand Slam match, as she had announced her retirement way back in advance.
The Indian duo lost 7(7)-6(2), 6-2 by their younger opponents, Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos, who were appearing in their first-ever Grand Slam final. Meanwhile, it wasn't the best of starts for the Indians in the match, and after their serve was broken. Eventually, they went on to lose the set after it went in the tie-break.
The second game was way easier for the Brazilians, as they made short work of the Indians and pocketed their first Australian Open title. But as soon as the match ended, it was an out[our of emotions for Mirza, who started her Grand Slam journey at the Australian Open, way back in 2005. Twitter users also rushed to send in their messages for the legendary Indian player.
Last hurrah!
“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.”— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023
We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0
Goodbye, champ
A trailblazer for women in sport 🇮🇳🎾— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023
Thank you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/hVArmoOhmV
Straight from heart
Well played @MirzaSania. You still make us proud. A final in your last Slam is something to be proud of— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2023
Legend retires
Going out on a GRAND stage 😎@MirzaSania | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WxoAsTYfin— wta (@WTA) January 27, 2023
Truly an inspiration
Congratulations @MirzaSania on a wonderful career. Thank you for your service to Indian sport and for inspiring millions of girls to take up sport !— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) January 27, 2023
End of an era
A trailblazer for women in sport 🇮🇳🎾— mukul bhasin (@mukulbhasin8) January 27, 2023
Thank you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/AJbs0DuPJY
