WATCH | Sania Mirza breaks down after losing Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final
Today at 10:06 AM
The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna bowed out of the mixed doubles final against their Brazilian opponents in straight sets on Friday, which was not the ideal outcome Sania Mirza had hoped for. Sania broke down in tears afterwards since she knew it was her last Grand Slam performance.
When she faced Serena Williams in the third round in Melbourne, Sania recalled how her journey had begun. She broke down in tears at the Rod Laver Arena as she expressed her gratitude to everyone for their unwavering support.
“I’m still gonna play a couple more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne. It started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18 year old,” she said.
“I’ve had the privilege to come back here again and again and win some tournaments here and play some great final amongst you all, and it’s Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. And I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam. So thank you so much for making me feel at home here,” she added.
After a tournament in Dubai, Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles titles—three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open—will retire from the tennis world.
