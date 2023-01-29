Observant fan calls Rohan Bopanna's wife 'most beautiful woman'
Today at 4:10 PM
(Twitter)
The Indian tennis team of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost in the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open 2023 recently to Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. That match marked the end of Mirza's career as she had announced that she will hang her boots in February 2023.
Since it was such a big occasion, Mirza's family, as well as Bopanna's wife and kids were present at Melbourne Park. While most of the focus in the match went to Mirza, who was playing her last Grand Slam match, an observant fan took to Twitter and called Bopanna's wife the "most beautiful woman".
Interestingly, Bopanna too replied to the tweet by saying, "I agree".
BOPANNA’S??? WIFE??? Is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen??? pic.twitter.com/7QjHoMEqUz
— Robespierre (@brookeabeyer) January 27, 2023
The fan did not stop there and added, "She’s a psychologist????? I think I would trust her with my life."
She’s a psychologist????? I think I would trust her with my life— Robespierre (@brookeabeyer) January 27, 2023