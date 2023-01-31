Bengaluru Open 2023 | Lucas Pouille headlines singles field, tournament start from Feb 20

“Bengaluru has always been a favourite destination for tennis players from across the world. We are delighted to see a similar response this time around too as some of the top names will be seen battling for the title. The Bengaluru Open has always served as a stepping stone for players to enter the ATP Tour or Grand Slams. We are celebrating the fifth edition of the tournament and I’m sure the upcoming edition will bring more exciting action and a treat for the Indian tennis fans,” said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director of Bengaluru Open.