Yuki Bhambri clinches first ATP World Tour title at Mallorca, becomes world no. 58
(PTI)
By capturing the doubles trophy at the Mallorca Championships with South African partner Lloyd Harris, Yuki Bhambri secured his first ATP World Tour victory on Saturday. The penultimate grass court competition before Wimbledon saw Indo-South African duo upset Robine Hasse and Philipp Oswald 6-3,6-4.
The 30-year-old Indian won the match with a forehand winner across the court between the two rivals and lifted his arms in joy. “It’s incredible to win the tournament on grass. Winning without dropping even one set on grass is unheard of in doubles. It obviously helps to play with a partner who was performing exceptionally well in singles," Bhambri told PTI.
“We played to our potential and came through. We took it one match at a time and got the result. Hopefully, many more (titles) to come," he added. After this victory, Bhambri, who currently ranks at 75, will rise to a career-high 58, giving himself an early birthday present. Tuesday marks his 31st birthday.
In order to extend his tennis career after having his singles career ruined by injury, Bhambri opted to play doubles on the Tour. His main playing partner was his countryman Saketh Myneni. This season, they took home two Challenger crowns in Nonthaburi and Girona.
Bhambri said that Myneni needed a break, which is why they didn't compete in this event together. He stated that he will compete in the Wimbledon Championships with his Indian partner.