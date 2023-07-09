Wimbledon 2023 | India's Manas Dhamne enters second round of boy's singles
India's rising tennis player Manas Dhamne entered the second round of the boy's singles at Wimbledon, in an easy straight-set win over 47th-ranked Australia Hayden Jones on Sunday. The 15-year-old Manas is India's only representation in the junior Wimbledon.
The 15-year-old beat his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, and 13 minutes, and now could face world number two Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia. Earlier in the tournament, Manas had beaten Vuk Radjenovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying before overcoming a tough three-setter against Atakan Karahan of Turkey, the 10th seed.
Meanwhile, this is the second junior Grand Slam appearance of the season for Dhamne, who had competed at the Australian Open where he retired in the second round.
In the match on Sunday, he was clinical and did not have a lot of unforced errors. Not only that, he won 88% points on first serve, which came to help him in the match.
