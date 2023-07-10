Wimbledon 2023 | Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni crash out of men's doubles
The Indian men's doubles pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni crashed out of Wimbledon 2023 after they lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain and Adrian Mannarino of France. The Indian team eventually lost 4-6 6-4 4-6 in a two-hour battle.
On the other hand, the Indian challenge in mixed doubles came to an end as Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski were knocked out by 2019 Wimbledon champions Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6. Despite taking the first set, Bopanna and Dabrowski could not consolidate their position in the match and lost in 53 minutes.
But Bopanna, who is playing his last season, is still alive in the men's doubles competition with Mattew Ebden and will play his second-round match against unseeded British pair Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday.
Earlier, India's rising tennis player Manas Dhamne entered the second round of the boy's singles at Wimbledon, in an easy straight-set win over 47th-ranked Australia Hayden Jones on Sunday. The 15-year-old Manas is India's only representation in the junior Wimbledon.
The 15-year-old beat his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, and 13 minutes, and now could face world number two Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia. Earlier in the tournament, Manas had beaten Vuk Radjenovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying before overcoming a tough three-setter against Atakan Karahan of Turkey, the 10th seed.