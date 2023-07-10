Wimbledon 2023 | Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni crash out of men's doubles

On the other hand, the Indian challenge in mixed doubles came to an end as Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski were knocked out by 2019 Wimbledon champions Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan 7-6 (5), 3-6, 4-6. Despite taking the first set, Bopanna and Dabrowski could not consolidate their position in the match and lost in 53 minutes.