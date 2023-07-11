WATCH | Rohan Bopanna's reaction is priceless after making it to Wimbledon pre-quarterfinals
(AITA/Twitter)
After winning their second-round match in straight sets here on Monday, Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the men's doubles tournament at Wimbledon.
Sixth-seeded Bopanna and Ebden upset Jacob Fearnley and Johannus of Great Britain on Monday and advanced to the Round of 16 with a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 3 Court.
The 43-year-old Bopanna and the 35-year-old Ebden got off to a slow start as they trailed 1-3 before settling in. The Indo-Australian team, on the other hand, quickly found its groove and rallied to tie the match at 4-4. The British team made a brief comeback, but Bopnna and Ebden maintained control of the match and won the opening set.
In the second set, the Indo-Australian team got off to a quick start and quickly took a 4-1 lead. Johannus Monday and Jacob Fearnley attempted to reenter the competition, but the Indo-Australian duo snuffed out the attempt and guaranteed their position in the third round.
Bopanna and Ebden won 26 of 30 first-serve points, outscored their opponents by a margin of 10 to 4, and converted three of seven break opportunities to take the match.
The Dutch-American team of David Pel and Reese Stalder will take against the Indo-Australian pair on Tuesday in the pre-quarterfinals after they overcame the Argentine team of Guillermo Duran and Tomas Etcheverry in the opening round.
