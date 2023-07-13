Rohan Bopanna and Mattew Ebden in men's doubles semis, to face no. 1 seeds next
The Indo-Australian team of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden made it to the semis of the Wimbledon 2023 men's doubles competition after they beat the Dutch duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens 6-7 (6-3), 7-5, 6-2 in a hard-fought match.
For the 43-year-old Bopanna, this will be his third appearance in a Wimbledon semi-final. He is on his quest to win the first men's doubles title, that too in his last season. The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo will now be up against the top-seeded Dutch-British pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.
The unseeded Dutch duo stretched the opening set to the fullest before wrapping it in the tie-breaker in a 45-minute battle. Post that, they went on to break Bopanna-Ebden in the first game of the second set. From then the pair bounced back and pocketed the second set.
But Griekspoor-Stevens were not ready to give up easily as they made it 5-5 before Bopanna-Ebden duo got a break in the 11th game and retained their serve in the next to take the second set in 40 minutes.
In the last set, Bopanna-Ebden made things look easy, and wrapped up the match in one hour 54 minutes.
