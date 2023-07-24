Karman Kaur Thandi wins W60 ITF title in USA
(Indian Tennis Daily)
India tennis player Karman Kaur Thandi won her second W60 ITF title in Evansville, USA, after she beat Ukraine’s fourth seed Yulia Starodubtseva 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in the final. This happens to be Thandi's first title of the year as well.
To her credit, the WR-210 Thandi reached the final without dropping a set in the previous round of matches. Meanwhile, in the final, she happened to play Starodubtseva again, who she had lost to in the final of the W60 ITF event at Sumter, USA in June.
The first set was a rather close affair, and from where Starodubtseva got the confidence to bounce back in the match. But in the third set, Thandi showed her class, and outfoxed her opponent completely. She took the last set after winning five straight games.
