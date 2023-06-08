Rohit Rajpal retained as non-playing captain of Indian Davis Cup Team
(AITA)
Rohit Rajpal will remain the non-playing captain of the Indian Davis Cup team for the following year, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Wednesday. According to the AITA, Rajpal's successful time as captain was carefully considered and evaluated before the decision was made.
"Rajpal's wealth of experience, both as a former professional tennis player and as an esteemed coach, has been instrumental in shaping the Indian Davis Cup team into a formidable force in international tennis," AITA said in a statement.
"His dedication to nurturing young talent and fostering a competitive spirit has been widely acknowledged and appreciated by players, officials, and fans alike."
The AITA president Anil Dhupar commented on the choice to keep Rajpal as captain, saying,"We are delighted to extend Rohit Rajpal's tenure as the captain of our esteemed Davis Cup team. His leadership qualities, vast knowledge of the game, and ability to bring out the best in our players make him an invaluable asset.
"We have full faith in his capabilities and believe that he will continue to steer the team towards greater success in the upcoming Davis Cup campaigns."