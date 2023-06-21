Rohan Bopanna to play last Davis Cup tie in September

Bopanna, who made his Davis Cup debut in 2002, has played 32 ties for India so far. "I am planning to play my last Davis Cup match in September," Bopanna told PTI from London.

"I have been on the team since 2002. I want it to be held at home I spoke to all the boys (Indian players) they are all happy to play in Bengaluru. KSLTA is also happy to have it there. Now it's up to our federation to see if they want to do it in Bangalore.

"Since I have been playing for 20 years, I just have to speak to the captain and figure out if they want to do it there. It will be good for everyone to come and watch one last time. Playing at 43 is a bonus," Bopanna said.

But the AITA has confirmed that the tie won't shift to Bengaluru. "To be fair, it would have been good for Rohan to play his last India match in Bengaluru but we have already committed to UP. The tie will be played in Lucknow, it has already been decided," AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar said.

Meanwhile, Bopanna will continue to play on the ATP tour.

"If I don't play on Tour, another Indian won't get that spot. Like if I don't play Wimbledon it's not like that spot will go to an Indian. But in Davis Cup, my spot will go to an Indian. It's been so many years, so there is a bunch of players coming up."

Asked when did he decide to quit Davis Cup, Bopanna said, "I always had it in my mind that I have to stop at some point of time. And since this is a home tie, I thought it's a good time to go. For country also it's significant."