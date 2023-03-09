Rutuja Bhosale stuns No. 2 seed Grammatikopoulou in opening round of KPB Trust ITF Women’s Open

The ongoing $40k tournament is part of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour and it is hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). Another Indian Zeel Desai, who had won her second ITF women’s tour title last month, also made a bright beginning with a facile 6-3, 6-2 victory against German qualifier Rebecca Sarah Sekulic. The 24-year-old Ahmedabad-born Desai came into the tournament as a wild card entry.