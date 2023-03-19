Rohan Bopanna creates history, becomes oldest to win an ATP Masters 1000 title
(Twitter)
India tennis star Rohan Bopanna created history as he became the oldest player to win an ATP Masters 1000 title, as he bagged the men's doubles crown at the Indian Wells Masters 2023 with Matthew Ebden on Saturday. The 43-year-old won the title in emphatic style with his 35-year-old Aussie partner.
The pair beat Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Neil Skupski of Britain 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 in the final. “Truly special. It’s called Tennis Paradise for a reason,” Bopanna said. “I’ve been, over the years, coming here and seeing all these guys win for so many years. I’m really happy that Matt and I were able to do this and get this title here.
“It’s been some tough matches, close matches. Today we played against one of the best teams out there. Really happy that we got the trophy.” Prior to this, Canadian Daniel Nestor was the oldest player to win an ATP Masters 1000 title. He had won the 2015 Cincinnati Masters at the age of 42.
“I spoke to Danny Nestor and I told him sorry, I’m going to beat his record,” Bopanna said. “Winning the title - that stays with me, so really happy with that.” This was Bopanna's fifth ATP Masters title. The effort will take Bopanna to 11th in the doubles rankings.
Incredible effort @rohanbopanna @mattebden . Bofors gone where no Indian Man has gone before … The distance in the desert!! Keep climbing 🏆💪🏿🏆 @atptour #IndianWells— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) March 19, 2023