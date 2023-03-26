ITF Mysuru Open comes back after eight years, to start from March 27

“Mysuru has always been a premier centre for tennis in India and we are happy to bring a top-level ITF tennis tournament after eight years. I am certain that the event will go a long way in inspiring youth and furthering the development of tennis in the city as well as in Karnataka. We are confident of conducting a successful tournament here that will also be an enjoyable experience for the fans,” said Maheshwar Rao, Hon. Secretary of KSLTA.