2023 Mysuru Open | Indians start well, advance to pre-quarters

The Indian star had a stunning 100 percent success rate on his first serve while he collected 95 percent of points on his second serve as well en route to a facile win. Three other Indians too entered the Round of 16 and they were: Ishaque Eqbal who beat R Suraj Prabodh 7-6 (4), 6-0, Faisal Qamar who got the better of Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-1, and Karan Singh, who tamed Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazhakistan 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3).