2023 Mysuru Open | Indians start well, advance to pre-quarters
(AITA)
India’s Sidharth Rawat outclassed Dali Blanch of the USA 6-3, 6-2 to storm into the singles pre-quarterfinals of the Mysuru Open 2023 at the Mysore Tennis Club on Tuesday. Rawat, the seventh seed, was clinical in his execution and used his serve to telling effect to win his first match.
The Indian star had a stunning 100 percent success rate on his first serve while he collected 95 percent of points on his second serve as well en route to a facile win. Three other Indians too entered the Round of 16 and they were: Ishaque Eqbal who beat R Suraj Prabodh 7-6 (4), 6-0, Faisal Qamar who got the better of Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-1, and Karan Singh, who tamed Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazhakistan 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3).
The USD 25,000 event is being hosted by the Karnataka Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA). Indian players made their mark in style in the doubles Round of 16 as well. Leading the charge for the hosts were the top-seeded pair of B Rithvik Choudary and Niki Poonacha. They had little trouble in warding off compatriots SD Prajwal Dev and G Sai Karteek Reddy 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7 after a gruelling match of 1 hour and 58 minutes to enter the quarter-finals.
Fourth-seeded pair of Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar too registered an easy win over fellow Indian duo of Tushar Madan and Lohithaksha Bathrinath 6-2, 6-3.