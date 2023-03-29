Prajwal Dev advances to pre-quarterfinals at Mysuru Open 2023

6

Written by: Press Release

| (AITA)

India’s SD Prajwal Dev made his way into the singles pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Mysuru Open 2023 with a 6-4, 7-5 win over compatriot S Abhinav Sanjeev at the Mysore Tennis Club. He was scheduled to meet Ramkumar Ramanathan, but the latter had to withdraw from tournament owing to an injury.

