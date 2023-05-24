India's Rohan Bopanna makes a return to top 10 rankings after seven years
(AITA)
Rohan Bopanna, a seasoned tennis player from India, moved up two spots and entered the top 10 of the ATP doubles rankings for the first time in seven years. The 43-year-old Indian was ranked ninth in the world, his first appearance in the elite division since June 2016.
Bopanna, who missed the Davis Cup and a few other events last year due to a knee injury, was ranked 19th at the beginning of the season. The highest position in his career is third in the world, which he attained in 2016. He has so far participated in 13 events this season.
When Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden won the Indian Wells Masters in March, they set a record for the oldest player to win an ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Ebden and Bopanna also triumphed in the February Qatar Open and advanced to the May Madrid Open final.
Sumit Nagal, who won bronze at the Asian Games, is the top-ranked male singles player from India at 256 according to the ATP Rankings, while Ankita Raina, who also won bronze, is the top female singles player from India. She is also the top-ranked woman's doubles player in India at No. 149 in the world.