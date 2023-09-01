US Open 2023 | Rohan Bopanna lone Indian in competition after Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri lose
(Tata Open)
Once again, Rohan Bopanna is the lone Indian standing in the US Open, as Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri were defeated in their respective first-round matches of the men's doubles. Yuki and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner lost 6-3, 7-5 to Polish team Zieliński and Nys.
Saketh Myneni and his Russian partner Alex Karatsev prevailed in the first set in a tiebreaker, but the Serbian Laslo Djere and the Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler dominated the next two sets. The Swiss-Serb team prevailed 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, and 6-2. The game went for one hour and forty-four minutes.
The only break-point opportunity Myneni and his Russian partner had in the whole match was unsuccessful, and the victors were able to win three out of the five games in the second and third sets, respectively.
The Indo-Russian team also suffered from nine double faults and more than twice as many unforced errors (27) as the winners (13), which severely hurt their performance. The unseeded men's doubles team of Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and Russia's Roman Safiullin will face the sixth-seeded Indo-Australian combination Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the second round.
Bopanna and Ebden advanced to the second round after defeating Christopher O'Connell and Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-2.