Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden enter US Open quarters
(Reuters)
Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia defeated Julian Cash and Henry Patten in a gruelling three-set match to get to the men's doubles quarterfinals at the US Open.
The British team of Cash and Patten were defeated 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(10-6) by the sixth-seeded Indo-Australian combination at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday after a gruelling two hours and 22 minutes of play. Bopanna and Ebden, who advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals earlier this year, racked up 13 aces and won 81% of their first-serve points.
The victors of the third-round match between top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands, Neal Skupski of the United Kingdom, and the local team of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow will then take against the losers. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni were eliminated in the first round of the men's doubles competition, leaving the 43-year-old as the lone Indian still in the running.
However, Bopanna failed to continue his run in the mixed doubles competition. Bopanna lost 2-6 5-7 against the American team of Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend in the second round while playing with Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi.