India to host Asian Wrestling Championships in Delhi in 2023

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has announced that the 2023 senior Asian Championship would be contested in New Delhi from March 28 to April 2 and that wrestlers will be permitted a two-kilogram weight tolerance in Ranking Series tournaments beginning next year.

For the second time in three years, the Asian Championship will be hosted in New Delhi. The tournament was scheduled to take place in the Indian capital in February 2020.

The UWW Bureau authorized the 2kg weight tolerance on Monday when it met to formalize the calendar for 2023.

"The two-kilogram weight tolerance was also put forward to the Bureau and it was readily accepted. The move will promote wrestlers to compete in their preferred weight class instead of upper weight classes in future Ranking Series events," according to the UWW website.