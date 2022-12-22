U23 World Champion Aman Sehrawat wins gold at Senior National Wrestling Championship

Today at 6:20 PM
Aman Sehrawat, the male 57 kg freestyle world under-23 champion, won the gold medal in the Senior National Wrestling Championships on Wednesday. In order to finish first, Aman overcame Udit of Haryana, demonstrating his abilities; Atish Todkar and Rahul took home the bronze medal.
In October, 18-year-old Aman Sehrawat made history by being the first Indian wrestler to ever take home a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships. Aman was the only Indian male freestyle wrestler to obtain a visa and participate in a contentious event when Indian athletes had been denied entry.
Sujeet won the 65 Kg category gold in the absence of Bajrang Punia, according to other results. Sagar Jaglan, who dazzled everyone at the most recent World Wrestling Championships, won the gold medal by dominating the 74 kg division.
Sagar won the gold medal after defeating Olympian Narsingh Pancham Yadav in the finals.
Results:
57 Kg- Gold Aman RSPB, Silver Udit HAR , Bronze Rahul DEL, Atish Todkar MAH
61 Kg- Gold Pankaj SSCB. Silver Rahul Aware, MAH Bronze Ravinder HAR, Suraj Kokate RSPB
65 Kg- Gold Sujeet HAR, Silver Utkarsh Kale, RSPB Bronze Jaskaran Singh PB, Ravinderr. SSCB
70 Kg- Gold Vishal Kaliraman RSPB, Silver Mulayam Yadav UP, Bronze Sonu SSCB, Parvinder HAR
74 Kg- Gold Sagar HAR Silver Narsingh MAH Bronze Pritam RSPB Bronze Yash DEL
79 Kg- Gold Jitender RSPB, Silver Pardeep CHD, Bronze Mandeep DEL, Deepak SSCB
86 Kg- Gold Vicky HAR, Silver Jointy Kr UP, Bronze Sanjeet SSCB, Rahul Rathi RSPB
92 Kg- Gold Prithviraj MAH, Silver Praveen RSPB, Bronze Praveen Kr HAR, Anil DEL
97 Kg- Gold Sahil PUB, Silver Satyawart RSPB, Bronze Kapil UP, Sahil DEL
125 Kg- Gold Dinesh SSCB, Silver Akash Antil UP, Bronze Dharmender PUB, Anirudh DEL
Team Championship- 1st RSPB 188 Points 2nd SSCB 157 Points 3rd Haryana 140 Points.
