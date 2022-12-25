More Options

National Wrestling Championships 2022 | Aman Sehrawat, Sangeeta Phogat and Sarita Mor defend titles

National Wrestling Championships 2022 | Aman Sehrawat, Sangeeta Phogat and Sarita Mor defend titles

Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat (62kg) and Sarita Mor (59kg) retained their respective titles at the three-day-long National Wrestling Championships 2022, played in Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Mor, a World Championship bronze medalist, defeated Simran in the women's 59kg freestyle.

On the other hand, Phogat, Bajrang Punia's wife, got the better of Delhi wrestler Sumitra in her gold medal match. This competition also marked the return of Phogat to the ring, after an injury ruled her out for six months. Meanwhile, on the opening day of the tournament, the reigning world U-23 champion Aman Sehrawat won a gold medal in men's57kg final against Haryana's Udit.

Punjab's Sahil caused an upset and beat Commonwealth Games and Asian championships medallist Satyawart Kadian in the men’s 97kg to win the gold medal. Teenager Sagar Jaglan, an U-20 world bronze medallist, beat Narsingh Yadav in the men's 7kg category.

As far as the Greco-Roman competition is concerned, 2019 Asian bronze medallist Gyanender beat Vikram to retain his 60kg title. Ankit Gulia (72kg), Naveen (130kg), Sajan Bhanwala (77kg), and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) also won gold medals.

A few popular names like Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal and others missed the meet due to various reasons.

National Wrestling Championships 2022 medal winners

Women’s freestyle

50kg: 1. Shivanee Pawar, 2. Nirmala Devi, 3. Neha and Neelam

55kg: 1. Anuj, 2. Aarati, 3. Manshi Yadav and Manpreet Kaur

53kg: 1. Sushma Shokeen, 2. Pooja Jat, 3. Swati and Sheetal Tomar

57kg: 1. Rajani, 2. Sito, 3. Rajani and Sonali

59kg: 1. Sarita Mor, 2. Simran, 3. Bhagyashree and Pooja Yadav

62kg: 1. Sangeeta Phogat, 2. Sumitra, 3. Sonika and Vaishnavi

65kg: 1. Bhateri, 2. Monia, 3. Monika and Jaspreet Kaur

68kg: 1. Radhika, 2. Pratiksha, 3. Anu and Nisha Dahiya

72kg: 1. Ritika, 2. Nikki, 3. Rajani and N.Tombi Devi

76kg: 1. Kiran, 2. Bipasha, 3. Rani and Sudesh Kumari

Men’s freestyle

57kg: 1. Aman Sehrawat, 2. Udit, Rahul and Atish Todkar

61kg: 1. Pankaj, 2. Rahul, 3. Ravinder and Suraj Kakate

65kg: 1. Sujeet Kalkal, 2. Utkarsh Kale, 3. Jaskaran Singh and Ravinder

74kg: 1. Sagar Jaglan, 2. Narsingh Yadav, 3. Pritam and Yash Tushir

86kg: 1. Vicky, 2. Jonty Kumar, 3. Sanjeet and Rahul Rathi

92kg: 1. Prithviraj, 2. Parveen, 3. Parveen Kumar and Anil

97kg: 1. Sahil, 2. Satyawart Kadian, 3. Kapil and Sahil

125kg: 1. Dinesh, 2. Akash Antil, 3. Dharminder and Anirudh Kumar

Greco Roman

55kg: 1. Manjeet, 2. L Sayon, 3. Rohit Yadav and Rupin

60kg: 1. Gyanender Gyani, 2. Vikram, 3. Saurabh and Sumit

63kg: 1. Sagar, 2. Nitin, 3. Sandeep and Umesh

67kg: 1. Karanjit, 2. Sandeep, 3. Deepak and Vinayak

72kg: 1. Ankit Gulia, 2. Anuj, 3. Vikas and Sameer

77kg: 1. Sajan Bhanwala, 2. Deepak, 3. Chhagan Meena and Karan

82kg: 1. Rohit Dahiya, 2. Sandeep, 3. Rahul and Neeraj

87kg: 1. Sunil Kumar, 2. Sushant, 3. Dhareppa and Sunny

97kg: 1. Ravi, 2. Narender Cheema, 3. Shailesh and Sonu

130kg: 1. Naveen, 2. Parvesh, 3. Tushar and Sahil

