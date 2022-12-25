National Wrestling Championships 2022 | Aman Sehrawat, Sangeeta Phogat and Sarita Mor defend titles

Today at 10:05 AM
Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat (62kg) and Sarita Mor (59kg) retained their respective titles at the three-day-long National Wrestling Championships 2022, played in Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Mor, a World Championship bronze medalist, defeated Simran in the women's 59kg freestyle.
On the other hand, Phogat, Bajrang Punia's wife, got the better of Delhi wrestler Sumitra in her gold medal match. This competition also marked the return of Phogat to the ring, after an injury ruled her out for six months. Meanwhile, on the opening day of the tournament, the reigning world U-23 champion Aman Sehrawat won a gold medal in men's57kg final against Haryana's Udit.
Punjab's Sahil caused an upset and beat Commonwealth Games and Asian championships medallist Satyawart Kadian in the men’s 97kg to win the gold medal. Teenager Sagar Jaglan, an U-20 world bronze medallist, beat Narsingh Yadav in the men's 7kg category.
As far as the Greco-Roman competition is concerned, 2019 Asian bronze medallist Gyanender beat Vikram to retain his 60kg title. Ankit Gulia (72kg), Naveen (130kg), Sajan Bhanwala (77kg), and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) also won gold medals.
A few popular names like Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Antim Panghal and others missed the meet due to various reasons.
National Wrestling Championships 2022 medal winners
Women’s freestyle
50kg: 1. Shivanee Pawar, 2. Nirmala Devi, 3. Neha and Neelam
55kg: 1. Anuj, 2. Aarati, 3. Manshi Yadav and Manpreet Kaur
53kg: 1. Sushma Shokeen, 2. Pooja Jat, 3. Swati and Sheetal Tomar
57kg: 1. Rajani, 2. Sito, 3. Rajani and Sonali
59kg: 1. Sarita Mor, 2. Simran, 3. Bhagyashree and Pooja Yadav
62kg: 1. Sangeeta Phogat, 2. Sumitra, 3. Sonika and Vaishnavi
65kg: 1. Bhateri, 2. Monia, 3. Monika and Jaspreet Kaur
68kg: 1. Radhika, 2. Pratiksha, 3. Anu and Nisha Dahiya
72kg: 1. Ritika, 2. Nikki, 3. Rajani and N.Tombi Devi
76kg: 1. Kiran, 2. Bipasha, 3. Rani and Sudesh Kumari
Men’s freestyle
57kg: 1. Aman Sehrawat, 2. Udit, Rahul and Atish Todkar
61kg: 1. Pankaj, 2. Rahul, 3. Ravinder and Suraj Kakate
65kg: 1. Sujeet Kalkal, 2. Utkarsh Kale, 3. Jaskaran Singh and Ravinder
74kg: 1. Sagar Jaglan, 2. Narsingh Yadav, 3. Pritam and Yash Tushir
86kg: 1. Vicky, 2. Jonty Kumar, 3. Sanjeet and Rahul Rathi
92kg: 1. Prithviraj, 2. Parveen, 3. Parveen Kumar and Anil
97kg: 1. Sahil, 2. Satyawart Kadian, 3. Kapil and Sahil
125kg: 1. Dinesh, 2. Akash Antil, 3. Dharminder and Anirudh Kumar
Greco Roman
55kg: 1. Manjeet, 2. L Sayon, 3. Rohit Yadav and Rupin
60kg: 1. Gyanender Gyani, 2. Vikram, 3. Saurabh and Sumit
63kg: 1. Sagar, 2. Nitin, 3. Sandeep and Umesh
67kg: 1. Karanjit, 2. Sandeep, 3. Deepak and Vinayak
72kg: 1. Ankit Gulia, 2. Anuj, 3. Vikas and Sameer
77kg: 1. Sajan Bhanwala, 2. Deepak, 3. Chhagan Meena and Karan
82kg: 1. Rohit Dahiya, 2. Sandeep, 3. Rahul and Neeraj
87kg: 1. Sunil Kumar, 2. Sushant, 3. Dhareppa and Sunny
97kg: 1. Ravi, 2. Narender Cheema, 3. Shailesh and Sonu
130kg: 1. Naveen, 2. Parvesh, 3. Tushar and Sahil
