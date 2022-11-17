Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to train at high-altitude camp in Bulgaria

Today at 1:18 PM
The proposal of wrestler Vinesh Phogat to train in Belmeken, Bulgaria—a high-altitude training location located around 2600 meters above sea level—has been authorised by the MYAS. Ashwini Patil, Vinesh's physio, will be beside her while she trains with Serafim Barzakov, an Olympic silver medalist.
Other elite wrestlers, like Evelina Nikolova (2020 Olympic bronze medalist), Bilyana Dudova (2021 World Championship gold medalist), and many others are anticipated to attend the international camp. Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding is being provided for the event and will, among other things, pay for Vinesh and her physio's travel, lodging, meals, and other expenses. She will also get a $50 daily out-of-pocket payment from TOPS for any additional costs she might incur.
Bajrang Punia, who won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, will get financial support from TOPS to compete in the Bill Farrell International Wrestling Championship, which will take place in New York, USA, from November 18–19, 2022. Bajrang would get the opportunity to face off against some of the well-known and up-and-coming wrestlers from the USA, which was one of the top nations for men's freestyle matches at the recently finished 2022 World Wrestling Championships.
Meanwhile, this camp could be crucial for Vinesh keeping in mind the upcoming season.
