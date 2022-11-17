Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to train at high-altitude camp in Bulgaria

Bajrang Punia, who won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics, will get financial support from TOPS to compete in the Bill Farrell International Wrestling Championship, which will take place in New York, USA, from November 18–19, 2022. Bajrang would get the opportunity to face off against some of the well-known and up-and-coming wrestlers from the USA, which was one of the top nations for men's freestyle matches at the recently finished 2022 World Wrestling Championships.