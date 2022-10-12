Reports | Wrestler Sushil Kumar to face murder trial for Sagar Dhankar's death

Today at 8:04 PM
A Delhi court on Wednesday charged India's two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar with the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar, which allegedly occurred during a brawl over a property dispute in May 2021. 17 others have been charged with attempts to murder and rioting as well, as per ANI.
The court also framed charges against two others accused of absconding. Sushil was arrested by the Delhi Police, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium case, on May 23 last year from the outer Mundka area and is currently lodged in Central Jail no. 2 of Tihar. Sushil and others involved in the case had attacked Dhankar, and two of his friends, on the night of May 4.
The first charge sheet was filed on August 2, naming all the accused. After the investigation, Delhi Police told the additional sessions court on October 1 that there was enough evidence to frame charges of abduction and murder against all the accused. Sushil has since then been under arrest, without bail.
The veteran wrestler had won a bronze and silver medal at the Olympics for India, as well as a world title in 2010. Kumar is also a multiple gold medalist at the Commonwealth Games.
