 user tracker image
sport iconWrestling

    More Options

    Aman Sehrawat wins India's first gold at U-23 World Wrestling Championships

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    (Twitter)

    Aman Sehrawat wins India's first gold at U-23 World Wrestling Championships

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:23 PM

    Aman Sehrawat, a teenager, made history on Saturday by being the first wrestler from India to obtain a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. Ahmet Duman of Turkey, who had won the junior European silver medal, was defeated 12-4 by the 16-year-old Sehrawat.

    Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya had advanced to the final in their respective divisions in prior competitions, but they were only able to take home the silver. Earlier this year, Aman Sehrawat took home gold in the U23 Asian Championship and silver at the U20 Asian Championship.

    India placed sixth overall in the U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022 with six medals—one gold, one silver, and four bronze. Sajan Bhanwala won a bronze medal in the U23 world wrestling championships, becoming the first Greco-Roman wrestler from India to do so before Vikas and Nitesh.

    Only nine Indian wrestlers were able to participate in the competition since 21 athletes were unable to enter Spain because of visa issues.

    India’s medal winners

    Sajan Bhanwala  Bronze  Greco Roman 77kg

    Vikas                  Bronze  Greco Roman 72kg

    Nitesh                Bronze  Greco Roman 97kg

    Ankush              Silver     Women's 50kg

    Mansi Ahlawat    Bronze  Women's 59kg

    Aman Sehrawat  Gold      Men's 57kg

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down