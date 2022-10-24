Aman Sehrawat wins India's first gold at U-23 World Wrestling Championships

Today at 4:23 PM
Aman Sehrawat, a teenager, made history on Saturday by being the first wrestler from India to obtain a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Pontevedra, Spain. Ahmet Duman of Turkey, who had won the junior European silver medal, was defeated 12-4 by the 16-year-old Sehrawat.
Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya had advanced to the final in their respective divisions in prior competitions, but they were only able to take home the silver. Earlier this year, Aman Sehrawat took home gold in the U23 Asian Championship and silver at the U20 Asian Championship.
India placed sixth overall in the U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022 with six medals—one gold, one silver, and four bronze. Sajan Bhanwala won a bronze medal in the U23 world wrestling championships, becoming the first Greco-Roman wrestler from India to do so before Vikas and Nitesh.
Only nine Indian wrestlers were able to participate in the competition since 21 athletes were unable to enter Spain because of visa issues.
India’s medal winners
Sajan Bhanwala Bronze Greco Roman 77kg
Vikas Bronze Greco Roman 72kg
Nitesh Bronze Greco Roman 97kg
Ankush Silver Women's 50kg
Mansi Ahlawat Bronze Women's 59kg
Aman Sehrawat Gold Men's 57kg
