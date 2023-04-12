Asian Wrestling Championship | Antim Panghal storms in finals, Anshu Malik to fight for bronze

In the 57 kg category, Anshu disappointed as she lost her bout against Nanjo, the reigning U23 world champion. The Japanese girl won 5-1, but not before injuring the Indian. It is not confirmed as yet if Anshu can participate in the medal bout. On the other hand, Manisha (65kg), Reetika (72kg), and Sonam Malik (62kg) will fight for bronze medals as well.