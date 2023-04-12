Asian Wrestling Championship | Antim Panghal storms in finals, Anshu Malik to fight for bronze
(UWW)
Upcoming India wrestler Antim Panghal stormed into the finals of the 53 kg category after winning over her rivals, while Anshu Malik will fight for a bronze medal after losing to Japan's Sae Nanjo. Such was the dominance of Antim en route final that she did not even concede a point.
Interestingly, the U20 World Champion's opponent in the semis, Uzbekistan's Aktenge Keunimjaeva was awarded a solitary point after Antim got a caution warning. Yet the latter won 8-1 in the bout. The Indian was in total control and initiated a takedown, and then managed to get a headlock over her opponent.
Meanwhile, Antim had started her campaign with a win by fall against Singapore's Hsiao Ping Alvina Lim and followed up with a 6-0 victory in the quarterfinal against China's Li Deng. She will face her biggest challenge until now in the competition as she will be up against Japanese Akari Fujinami, the 2021 world champion.
In the 57 kg category, Anshu disappointed as she lost her bout against Nanjo, the reigning U23 world champion. The Japanese girl won 5-1, but not before injuring the Indian. It is not confirmed as yet if Anshu can participate in the medal bout. On the other hand, Manisha (65kg), Reetika (72kg), and Sonam Malik (62kg) will fight for bronze medals as well.
India has so far won six medals from the competition with Greco-Roman wrestlers grabbing four of them. Apart from that wrestler Nisha Dahiya (68kg) won a silver and Priya (76kg) clinched bronze.
(With PTI inputs)