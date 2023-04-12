WFI vs Wrestlers | Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia opt out of foreign training trips
According to sources, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who had previously put in requests to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland, have now refused to go until the Oversight Committee submits its report and its president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is removed from his position.
"They (Bajrang, Vinesh) are really upset with the way things have been handled so far. Now they are saying that they will not train till the committee submits its report and Brij Bhushan is sacked," sources added.
Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, two wrestlers, had requested an international training camp, and their request was approved by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) earlier. Bajrang Punia requested 16 days of training in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, and Vinesh Phogat requested 11 days of training at the Olympic Preparation Center in Spala, Poland.
"The financial assistance will cover athletes' Air Tickets, Camp Expenses including the cost of training, boarding, and lodging, and miscellaneous costs such as Airport Transfer, Insurance and Internal travel, out of pocket allowance among other expenses.
"TOPS will also cover expenses for Vinesh's sparring partner - Sangeeta Phogat and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and Bajrang's coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Aanand Kumar, and Strength and Conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan," the statement had said.
According to sources, the SAI has also been displeased by the change in their minds.