WFI vs Wrestlers | Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia opt out of foreign training trips

This comes after the two wrestlers led a protest against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment. Sources have reported that Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who had previously requested to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland, are now declining to go until the wrestling federation committee submits its report and removes its president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they had accused of sexual harassment. The two wrestlers had led a protest against Singh.