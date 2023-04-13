Asian Wrestling Championship | Aman Sehrawat bags gold in 57kg category
(Twitter/ SAI Media)
Young India wrestler Aman Sehrawat created history as he bagged a gold medal in the 57kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championship after getting the better of Kyrgyzstan's Almaz Smanbekov 9-4 in the final. This is also India's first gold medal in the ongoing championship.
In the absence of Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya, Sehrawat brought home the medal for the fourth consecutive time in as many years. Prior to this, he beat Japan's Rikuto Arai 7-1 in the quarterfinal, and China's Wanhao Zou 7-4 in the semifinal. This has been an excellent year for the 17-year-old as he won a bronze medal at the Zagreb Open in February.
On the other hand, Deepak Kukna (79kg) and Deepak Nehra (97kg) will fight it out for bronze medals, while Anuj Kumar (65kg) and Mulayam Yadav (70kg) did not enter the medal rounds, and lost earlier. In all, the Indian contingent has won 12 medals so far, with Greco-Roman fetching four medals, and women getting seven. Aman's medal was also the first gold for the entire contingent in the championship.