Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 | Antim Panghal settles for silver, loses to Akari Fujinami of Japan

On the other hand, Anshu Malik (57 kg), Sonam Malik (62 kg), Manisha (65 kg), and Reetika Hooda (72 kg), the last four Indian women wrestlers, all settled for bronze. Anshu, who won the silver medal at the 2021 World Championships, defeated Mongolia's Erdenesuvd Bat Erdene 10-0 in the bronze medal match. After defeating Qi Zhang of China and Danielle Sue Ching Lim of Singapore, she advanced to the semi-finals where she was defeated 5-1 by the previous Asian champion and eventual gold medalist Sae Nanjo of Japan.